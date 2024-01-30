JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $130.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $190.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $606.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

