JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 323.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

