JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

JSR Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JSCPY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. JSR has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get JSR alerts:

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.58 million for the quarter. JSR had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.