Jump Financial LLC Acquires 17,209 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $225.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.52 and a 1 year high of $230.61.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

