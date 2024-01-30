Jump Financial LLC Acquires 17,209 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Price Performance
MANH opened at $225.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.52 and a 1 year high of $230.61.
Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Associates
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Celsius stock finally cools off…analysts warm up to it
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.