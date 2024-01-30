Jump Financial LLC Acquires 60,604 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 589.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

