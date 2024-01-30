Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 1,886.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,801 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,086 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,849,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

BTU opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $11,599,642.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,722,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $11,599,642.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,722,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,283,252 shares of company stock valued at $149,524,162. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.