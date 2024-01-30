Jump Financial LLC Buys 23,919 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,919 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DELL opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.