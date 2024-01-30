Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,113 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

