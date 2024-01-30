Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 164.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,897,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 51,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

Insulet Trading Up 2.0 %

PODD opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 116.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.