Jump Financial LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Gentex worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Trading Down 0.7 %

GNTX opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

