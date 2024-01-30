Jump Financial LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 675.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,524 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DoubleVerify worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DV. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 2.8 %

DV opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 130.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,729 shares of company stock worth $1,163,542. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

