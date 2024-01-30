Jump Financial LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $397.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.57 and a 12 month high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.