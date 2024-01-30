Jump Financial LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,952 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.05. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

