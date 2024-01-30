Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,382,000 after purchasing an additional 948,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Connections by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $155.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.22. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $155.92.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

