Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 472,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GFI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after buying an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 48.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,056,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 575.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Trading Up 2.7 %

Gold Fields stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

