Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 41,060 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after acquiring an additional 529,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after acquiring an additional 190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,092,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,361,000 after acquiring an additional 299,171 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Marie Hansen acquired 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,135 shares of company stock worth $220,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

