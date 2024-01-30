Jump Financial LLC Sells 59,785 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,785 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 40.4% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 456,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $165.33 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $166.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

