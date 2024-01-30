Kaspa Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $21.69 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,503,406,522 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,501,347,680.368637. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.10627715 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $18,484,377.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

