KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 11.7% in January

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

KBC Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. 26,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,546. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. KBC Group has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $38.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. KBC Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that KBC Group will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

