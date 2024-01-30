Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target to $35.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

RNST opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,994 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,539,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

