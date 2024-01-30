Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $118.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CFR opened at $108.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.82. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

