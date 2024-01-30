Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target to $27.00

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNOB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $24.09 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $930.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,704.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.