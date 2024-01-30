Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.83.

NYSE KMPR opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. Kemper has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,492.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,140,000 after acquiring an additional 852,100 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 119.1% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,955 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 59,563.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 328,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 327,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after buying an additional 297,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $14,366,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

