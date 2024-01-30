Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,913,400 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 1,602,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Keppel DC REIT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. Keppel DC REIT has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $1.52.
About Keppel DC REIT
