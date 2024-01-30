KeyCorp Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $274.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $265.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.65.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.9 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $236.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.99. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $241.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

