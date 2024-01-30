KickToken Price Tops $0.0171 on Major Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $46.31 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00017131 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,253.65 or 1.00076861 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010944 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00197033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01710096 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

