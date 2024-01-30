Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRC

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,875 shares of company stock worth $486,630. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,892,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,820 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,572,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,600,000 after purchasing an additional 837,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.