Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 919,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 48,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 491,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

KMB stock opened at $121.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

