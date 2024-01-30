Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

