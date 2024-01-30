Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 4.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 112,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,228,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $649.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

