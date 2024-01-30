Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kinnevik Stock Down 1.7 %
Kinnevik stock opened at C$10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.46. Kinnevik has a fifty-two week low of C$8.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.30.
Kinnevik Company Profile
