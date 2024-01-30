Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kinnevik Stock Down 1.7 %

Kinnevik stock opened at C$10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.46. Kinnevik has a fifty-two week low of C$8.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.30.

Get Kinnevik alerts:

Kinnevik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early to late venture and growth capital. The firm also prefers indirect investments in venture capital funds. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.