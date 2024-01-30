Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,241 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,425.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 233,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 217,879 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KNX opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $64.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

