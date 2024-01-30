Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:KHOLY opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. Koç Holding A.S. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.