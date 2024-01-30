Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Trading Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:KHOLY opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. Koç Holding A.S. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $28.40.
Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile
