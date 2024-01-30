Komodo Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.99 million and approximately $571,273.58 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00052980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.