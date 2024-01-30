Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading 16.9% Higher

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Free Report) traded up 16.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76. 151,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 69,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$33.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.75.

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

