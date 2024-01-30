Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Down 0.7 %
KTWIY traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$74.32. 778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.56. Kurita Water Industries has a one year low of C$57.58 and a one year high of C$93.83.
About Kurita Water Industries
