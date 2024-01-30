Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

KTWIY traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$74.32. 778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.56. Kurita Water Industries has a one year low of C$57.58 and a one year high of C$93.83.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

