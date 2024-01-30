Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Price Target Lowered to $16.65 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.50 to $16.65 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LBAI. TheStreet cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.89. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 96.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

