Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $845.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $900.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $759.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

