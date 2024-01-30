Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Short Interest Update

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Landstar System Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSTR stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.94. 27,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.17. Landstar System has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

