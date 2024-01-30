Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) Short Interest Down 11.7% in January

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVRO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Lavoro Trading Down 2.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lavoro stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. Lavoro has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lavoro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

