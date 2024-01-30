LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.140–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $832.0 million-$842.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.3 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered LCI Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.39. 102,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,064. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.77. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.97.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 216.50%.

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

