LCM Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 367 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,007,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,850 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,996,196 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $787.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $706.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $789.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

