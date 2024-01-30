LCM Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 0.6% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in RTX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in RTX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.91. 646,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342,941. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

