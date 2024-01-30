LCM Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.56. 739,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,302. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $443.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $712,687.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,393,421.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.