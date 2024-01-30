LCM Capital Management Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LCM Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,589,000 after acquiring an additional 591,652 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.96. The stock had a trading volume of 531,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,750. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $244.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.85. The company has a market capitalization of $343.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.