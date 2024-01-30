Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,705,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 1,399,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,050.0 days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of LMPMF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
