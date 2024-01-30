Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,705,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 1,399,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,050.0 days.

Shares of LMPMF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

