Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,356 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,633,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,332,000 after buying an additional 685,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,564,000 after buying an additional 239,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,826,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,487,000 after buying an additional 144,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,811,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $38.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

