Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Down 4.6%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.69. 239,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,515,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Lemonade Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Lemonade by 43.3% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 48.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 7.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

