Lennox International (LII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $437.20 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a one year low of $232.00 and a one year high of $458.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total transaction of $2,968,104.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total value of $2,968,104.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,885. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,003,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 151.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LII. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.40.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

