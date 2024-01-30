Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Li Ning Stock Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:LNNGY opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00.
About Li Ning
