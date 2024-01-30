Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Li Ning Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:LNNGY opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

